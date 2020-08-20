|
|
|
McGUINNESS Irene Joyce Passed away peacefully
on the 8th August 2020
at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late George,
cherished mum of Shelagh, Kevin, Kathleen, the late Keith and Janet
and a treasured Nan and Nanny.
Irene will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be private
due to current circumstances.
Donations, if desired,
in memory of Irene for NWAFT Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals Charitable Funds (Ward B14)
may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Tel. 01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020