WALKER Irene of March
sadly passed away
on 11th July 2020 at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.
Daughter of the late Joe and Poll,
loving Partner to Cyril, Sister to Rita, Trevor and Steve, Sister-in-law to Colin and Tracy and a dear Auntie
to Callum and Chel'C.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 23, 2020
