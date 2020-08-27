|
|
|
ROSSIN Iris Passed away peacefully at
Longueville Court Care Home
on 15th August 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Ken.
Dearly loved mum of
Ian, Julia, Gary and Janet.
A loving grandmother to
Clare, Helen, Merlyn and Jackson
and a special great grandmother
to Rohan, Reuben and Sebastian.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A private family funeral will be held
at Yaxley Cemetery and a church memorial service will be arranged
at a later date.
If desired, donations in Iris'
memory can be made to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
M. J. Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough.
PE1 3LZ. Tel. 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020