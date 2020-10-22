Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Tinkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Tinkler

Notice Condolences

Isabella Tinkler Notice
Tinkler Isabella Ann Beloved Mother of Jeanette and Ken, Mother-in-law to Patrick and Janine, cherished Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, Died peacefully in the City hospital on 9th October 2020. Aged 96 years.
Family funeral to be held on Wednesday 28th October at 12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired to
Dementia uk .org.
All further enquiries to
H.E. Bull & son funeral directors,
61, Inham Road , Whittlesey.
Telephone: 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -