|
|
|
Tinkler Isabella Ann Beloved Mother of Jeanette and Ken, Mother-in-law to Patrick and Janine, cherished Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, Died peacefully in the City hospital on 9th October 2020. Aged 96 years.
Family funeral to be held on Wednesday 28th October at 12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired to
Dementia uk .org.
All further enquiries to
H.E. Bull & son funeral directors,
61, Inham Road , Whittlesey.
Telephone: 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020