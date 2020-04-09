|
Beeby Jack Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
27th March 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late June,
much loved brother of Roy and Peter and brother in law of Marion and Mary.
A private funeral service will take place, due to current circumstances, at Peterborough Crematorium
on Tuesday 14th April.
All enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020