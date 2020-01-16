|
BRINDLEY Jack Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 8th January 2020 at Peterborough Hospital, aged 87, after a sudden deterioration of a long standing illness.
Devoted husband to Marjorie,
loving father of Steven and David,
a dear father in law to
Claire and Hayley and a treasured
grandad and great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
both family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 30th January 2020 at
2pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations will be collected
for Parkinson's UK.
Many heartfelt thanks to Ward A9
for the care and comfort they
gave to both Jack and his family.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020