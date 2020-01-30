Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Storer-Hamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake Storer-Hamm

Notice Condolences

Jake Storer-Hamm Notice
STORER-HAMM Jake Anthony Passed away peacefully with
his loving family around him,
on 19th January 2020,
aged 14 years.
Adored son of Tony and Liz.
Much loved brother of Tom,
Alex, Hannah and Alice.
He will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 4th February, 11.30am at
Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville.
If possible, please wear something blue. Donations in memory for The Phoenix School and PCH Amazon Children's Ward (any cheques should be made payable to NWANGLIAFT CHARITY), may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -