|
|
|
STORER-HAMM Jake Anthony Passed away peacefully with
his loving family around him,
on 19th January 2020,
aged 14 years.
Adored son of Tony and Liz.
Much loved brother of Tom,
Alex, Hannah and Alice.
He will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 4th February, 11.30am at
Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville.
If possible, please wear something blue. Donations in memory for The Phoenix School and PCH Amazon Children's Ward (any cheques should be made payable to NWANGLIAFT CHARITY), may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020