BOWE James
'Jim' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday 29th February 2020
aged 80 years.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 30th March 2020 at 12:30pm, Family only to attend service.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired may be made at the service for
The British Heart Foundation
in memory of Jim.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Peterborough Rd, Stanground, Peterborough,
PE2 8RB, Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020