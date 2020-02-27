Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Reid

Notice Condolences

James Reid Notice
REID James Kennedy
"Jim" Passed away peacefully at
Ashlynn Grange Care Home
on 18th February 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Joy,
loving father of Lesley and David and father in law of Kevin and Sharon.
Also a much loved grandad of Aimee. Funeral service to take place on Monday 9th March, 3.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations in James' memory may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall
Hospice at the service or floral tributes, if preferred, may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -