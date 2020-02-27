|
|
|
REID James Kennedy
"Jim" Passed away peacefully at
Ashlynn Grange Care Home
on 18th February 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Joy,
loving father of Lesley and David and father in law of Kevin and Sharon.
Also a much loved grandad of Aimee. Funeral service to take place on Monday 9th March, 3.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations in James' memory may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall
Hospice at the service or floral tributes, if preferred, may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020