The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
James Wilson Notice
WILSON James
(Jim) Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 25th May 2020.
Jim had been living at
Longueville Court Care Home.
Devoted husband of the late Dorothy.
Much loved dad of Simon and Sally,
and a loving grandfather.
The funeral service, for close
family only, will be held at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations instead of flowers, can be made in Jim's memory to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020
