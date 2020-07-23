Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
11:00
Crowland Abbey
Jamie Parkin Notice
PARKIN Jamie
(Fluff) Of Crowland.
Suddenly and tragically passed away on 13th July 2020, aged 52.

A devoted father to his five children, Freya, Ollie, Freddie, Archie and Alfie, our hearts are with them.
Also a loving son, brother, nephew
and a very dear friend to many.

Jamie will be sadly missed by everybody who knew him.

The funeral service takes place at Crowland Abbey on 14th August 2020 at 11am.

Family flowers only,
Donations if desired,
in Jamie's memory, may be made to Crowland Abbey Fund.
www.crowlandabbey.org.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 23, 2020
