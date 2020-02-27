|
|
|
SMART Jan Passed away on 11th February 2020 aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Terry, loving mum to Stu and Mandy, also a loving nan to Sam and Ben. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made at service in
memory of Janet for the
East Anglian Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020