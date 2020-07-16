|
TIERNEY Jane Passed away peacefully at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
on 3rd July 2020, aged 72 years.
Much loved mother of Matthew,
Alice, Michael, Jo and Jack.
Also a much loved granma.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take
place on Friday 17th July at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Sue Ryder Thorp Hall Hospice in memory of Jane.
Enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020