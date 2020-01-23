Home

BAINES Janet May Of Avery House Care Home, Peterborough and formerly of March, passed away peacefully on
12th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved Sister of Doreen, John and the late Joan and a dear Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend.
Funeral service at
Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 5th February 2020
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in her memory for NSPCC may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk,
at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
