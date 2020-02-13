Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
15:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Bartlett

Notice Condolences

Janet Bartlett Notice
BARTLETT Janet Passed away unexpectedly at Peterborough City Hospital on
4th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert.
Loving mother to Kay and Kevin and
a much loved grandmother to
Alex and Rebecca. Also a much
loved sister to Bernard.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 24th February, 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Dementia UK at the service.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -