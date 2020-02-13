|
BARTLETT Janet Passed away unexpectedly at Peterborough City Hospital on
4th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert.
Loving mother to Kay and Kevin and
a much loved grandmother to
Alex and Rebecca. Also a much
loved sister to Bernard.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 24th February, 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Dementia UK at the service.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020