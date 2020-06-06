|
|
|
Hall Janet Marina Passed away peacefully at The Maltings Care Home
on 20th May 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loving Wife of the late George Edward.
Loving Sister and Auntie,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The family would like to thank
The Maltings Care Home for the love, care and respect shown to Janet
over the last 5 years.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020