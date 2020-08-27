|
|
|
BODILY Jean Passed away peacefully in hospital on 19th August 2020.
Beloved Mother of Andrew, Clive and Daughter-in-law Christine. Grandmother to Mandy, Lee, Louise, Jodie, Scott, Rebecca, Gary and Zoe. Great Grandmother to
18 great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by
all the family.
Funeral service at
Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September.
Due to social distancing,
it will be family only.
The family welcome friends to
pay respect at Jean's family home
after 2pm.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations in lieu to Sue Ryder Home, Thorpe Hall, Peterborough.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020