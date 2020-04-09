|
|
|
BROWN Jean Elizabeth Passed away suddenly on
8th March aged 86, just after recovering from a short illness.
Jean will be sadly missed by her son Steve and daughter Jackie, their partners & family, her friends in the Holbeach area and colleagues from Cambridge Safety who she assisted right up until her untimely death.
The funeral will be held at Peterborough Crematorium for
close family only due to current restrictions.
Flowers welcome, donations if
desired for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance
Trust and may be sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services
2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel 01406 422333, who will also be available to deal with any enquiries.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020