|
|
|
CROSON Jean Passed away peacefully at home on
11th August 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of Michael,
loving Mum of Adrian and Andrew, special Sister to Joyce, Jennifer, Michael and Peter
and devoted Grandma.
In light of the current climate,
if you wish to pay your respects to Jean on Friday 4th September 2020 at 2pm, the cortege will be taking the following route; from Storrington Way, followed by The Steynings, Church Street and left onto Lincoln Road.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be made in Jean's memory at the service or directly to the family for Macmillan Nurses - Peterborough.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020