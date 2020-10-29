Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Flynn

Notice Condolences

Jean Flynn Notice
FLYNN Jean Whyte Peacefully on
21st October 2020 at Hampton Grove Care Home,
aged 84 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late John, mother of Alan and daughter
of the late Isabella.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Peterborough Crematorium
on 5th November at 12.30pm.
Flowers may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, PE1 3AD.
If desired, donations in her memory
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -