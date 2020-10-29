|
FLYNN Jean Whyte Peacefully on
21st October 2020 at Hampton Grove Care Home,
aged 84 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late John, mother of Alan and daughter
of the late Isabella.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Peterborough Crematorium
on 5th November at 12.30pm.
Flowers may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, PE1 3AD.
If desired, donations in her memory
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020