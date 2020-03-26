Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Loakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Loakes

Notice Condolences

Jean Loakes Notice
Loakes Jean Mary Passed away peacefully on
10th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved mum to Karen,
mother in law, sister, sister in law,
devoted grandma to Lewis,
auntie and friend.
Her funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium
on Tuesday 7th April 2020 at 14:30.
All flowers welcome,
or donations can be made at the
service for the Macular Society.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -