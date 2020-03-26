|
Loakes Jean Mary Passed away peacefully on
10th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Much loved mum to Karen,
mother in law, sister, sister in law,
devoted grandma to Lewis,
auntie and friend.
Her funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium
on Tuesday 7th April 2020 at 14:30.
All flowers welcome,
or donations can be made at the
service for the Macular Society.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020