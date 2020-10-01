|
Pearson Jean Passed away at
Olivemede Care Home
on the 19th September 2020,
aged 78 years.
Loving mother to Tina and Tanya.
Devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
Jean's family would like to say
Thank You to all the staff that
cared for her at Olivemede and
to the Alzheimer's singing group
in Peterborough.
The funeral service will take place at 12pm on Friday 9th October at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be made at the service to Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020