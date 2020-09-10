|
REYNOLDS Jean Helen Sadly passed away aged 91 years, on Thursday 27th August 2020 at home with her loving husband,
Robert, by her side.
Much loved mum to her sons, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, may be made directly to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020