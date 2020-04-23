|
Wadsley Jean Passed away peacefully
on 16th April 2020
aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of the late Ron.
A dearly loved mum of Stephen,
Stuart, Mark, Janet, Michael and Lorna.
A much loved mother in law,
nanny and great nan.
The funeral service will take
place at Eastfield Cemetery on
30th April 2020 at 2pm.
The funeral will be attended
by the immediate family only.
All enquires may be made to the
Coop funeralcare
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough PE1 2RX
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020