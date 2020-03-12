Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Jefrems Ribakovs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jefrems Ribakovs

Notice Condolences

Jefrems Ribakovs Notice
RIBAKOVS Jefrems
'Jeff' Peacefully passed away on
Friday 6th March 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Anna,
father of Alan and David,
grandfather, great grandfather,
father-in-law and
favourite uncle to many.
Graveside service to take place on
Monday 16th March, 12.00 midday at Muchwood Green Burial Ground,
Ramsey. Family flowers only
but donations in lieu, if desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -