|
|
|
RIBAKOVS Jefrems
'Jeff' Peacefully passed away on
Friday 6th March 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Anna,
father of Alan and David,
grandfather, great grandfather,
father-in-law and
favourite uncle to many.
Graveside service to take place on
Monday 16th March, 12.00 midday at Muchwood Green Burial Ground,
Ramsey. Family flowers only
but donations in lieu, if desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020