|
|
|
CHAPMAN Jenny Passed away unexpectedly and tragically at home on Saturday
6th June 2020, aged 71.
Dearly beloved wife of the late
Colin Chapman, Mother of Ben, Stepmother to Dean, Dorian and
Julian, Grandmother of Freya and Sister to Linda, Keith and Pam.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place for family only on Friday 10th July at 12.00 noon, followed by private cremation (at Peterborough Crematorium).
A wake will be held at the
Waterton Arms in Deeping St James afterwards from 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Cancer Research Uk
or the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020