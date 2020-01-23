|
|
|
SMITH Jerry Aged 75 years
of Parson Drove.
Peacefully on
16th January 2020 whilst in
Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough.
Beloved husband and soulmate of
Ruth, dear dad of Clare, Tara,
Samantha, Maxine and Craig,
much loved grandad
and great grandad.
A funeral service will be held at
Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn
on Tuesday 4th February 2020
at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
'German Shepherd Rescue Society - Spalding Branch'
may be given at the service
or sent to Peter Barnes,
Independent Funeral Director,
38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020