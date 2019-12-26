|
|
|
HAYNES Joan Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
16th December 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron,
loving Mum to Susan and Karen, treasured grandma
and great grandma.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family, and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019