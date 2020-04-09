Home

Jackson Joan Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 2nd April 2020 aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edwin
and a dear friend to many.
Due to the requests around social distancing, we are requesting that only her closest friends attend the
funeral service, as your safety and wellbeing is important to us.
Her funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 20th April 2020 at 15:00.
Donations can be made in Joan's memory for Arthritis Research UK
and Christian Aid.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020
