|
|
|
MARSH Joan Died peacefully on the
2nd September 2020.
She is lovingly remembered by her four children, 8 grandchildren and great grandson.
Joan is fondly remembered by many people in Peterborough as a bereavement support worker for
Sue Ryder, teacher, Cats Protection fosterer and vulnerable person support worker for
Cambridgeshire Police.
The family will organise a small remembrance event celebrating her life in line with Covid-19 regulations
at the proper time.
Funeral directors are Smiths ,
High Street, Old Fletton, Peterborough who will happily receive tributes.
The family request that flowers
are not sent.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020