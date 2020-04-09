Home

Joan Rutterford Notice
RUTTERFORD Joan Marian Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Monday
30th March 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late David, loving
mother to Elaine, Nigel and Arron,
stepmother to Mark and Tracy. Loving
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be held privately
for immediate family attendance only.
Donations accepted for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Tel. 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020
