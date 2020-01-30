|
|
|
MARCHANT Joe After a brave two year battle against cancer, Joe passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 26th December 2019,
aged 30 years.
Beloved youngest son to
Julie and Philip and youngest brother to Jason and Justin. Loving uncle
to Tyler, Rhys and Sophie.
Joe will be deeply missed
by all of his family and friends.
The Funeral Service
will take place on
Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1pm at St Johns Church, Church Street,
Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8HF.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest or donations, if desired,
may be made at the
service for Bloodwise.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington,
Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020