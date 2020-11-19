|
|
|
ALLISON John Sadly but peacefully passed away on November 7th,
aged 89 years,
at Peterborough City Hospital.
Dear husband to Marion.
Loving father to Nina and cherished grandad to Georgia and Nathan.
Loved and missed by partners Russell, James and Eve, and all
family and friends.
The funeral will be by invitation only.
Family flowers only but donations to Ferry Meadows Nene Park Trust
can be made via
www.johnallison.muchloved.com
or send c/o
Fakenham & District
Funeral Services Ltd.,
Weasenham, PE32 2TF.
Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020