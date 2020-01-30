|
|
|
BAILEY John Frederick Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on 9th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen and a treasured uncle to Carolyn.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 2.00pm
on Wednesday 5th February at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Cats Protection UK may be given
at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020