The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
John Baker Notice
Baker John Robert Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 10th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Cherished husband, father and friend. Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten. Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made in John's memory to Cancer Research UK.
The funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Wednesday 11th March at 11:30am.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
