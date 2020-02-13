|
|
|
Bartlett John Died at
Peterborough City Hospital on 19th January 2020.
Dearly loved Husband and best friend of Jean, Father of Keith, Colin and Sharon. Granddad of Oliver, Tom and Kieran, Brother of Keith and Barbara, Hilary and Robin. Brother in law of Helen and Robert (deceased)
and Uncle of Elizabeth and Sarah,
Meryl and Robin.
Mayor of Peterborough
from 1999 to 2000.
Funeral Service at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Celebration of John's life at Thorney Abbey at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Thorney Abbey.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020