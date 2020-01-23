|
Buchan John Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 1st January 2020
aged 88 years.
Cherished husband of Jean,
a loving step-father to Karen and Clare and step-grandfather to Abigail, George, Matthew and James.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but if desired
donations to Prostate Cancer UK
at the service.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020