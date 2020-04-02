|
Canham John (also known
as Gary)
Passed away peacefully at home on 15th March 2020, aged 90.
Everyone knew him as a lovely man,
still remarkably good looking,
fit and with a twinkle in his eye
well into his eighties.
A lifelong and accomplished skier,
who was happy to be skiing with his grandchildren at the age of 80. Longest continuous member of Peterborough Rugby Club.
Much loved husband of Joan
for 63 years and father of Jeremy, Andrew and Sarah. Proud and much loved grandfather of Alexina, Matthew, Theo, Charlotte, Ben and Joshua.
A private family funeral will be held on 15th April. When we are able to, we will gather together to celebrate John's life.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020