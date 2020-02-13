Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:30
St. Andrew's Church
Whittlesey
John Connor Notice
CONNOR John Paul Vincent Passed away on 1st February 2020, aged 92 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held on
3rd March at St. Andrew's Church,
Whittlesey at 11.30 am followed by
interment at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations may be
made in lieu for St. Andrews Church.
Further enquiries to H.E.Bull & Son
Funeral Directors, 61 Inhams Road,
Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel: 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
