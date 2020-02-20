|
|
|
Crofton John From Werrington,
passed away peacefully at
Park House Nursing Home on
13th February 2020, aged 92 years.
Loving Husband to Joan.
Loving Dad to David and Sheila.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 13:30pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
Motor Neurone Association, Cambridgeshire Branch.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020