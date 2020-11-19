|
Fitzjohn John Passed away peacefully at home
on 8th November 2020
remembrance Sunday, aged 94 years.
Devoted Husband of Muriel
and late Wife Barbara.
Loving Father of Jenny,
Lawrence and Jane.
Also Father-in-law of Christopher
and the late Alex.
Loving Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to the Royal British Legion.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020