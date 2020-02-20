Home

FLETCHER John Unexpectedly but peacefully
passed away on 11th February 2020 aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline.
Much loved dad of Helen and Ian.
Proud grandad of Saffron.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 28th February, 11.30 am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if
desired donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be given
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
