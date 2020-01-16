Home

John Grimes

Notice Condolences

John Grimes Notice
GRIMES John Passed away peacefully at
The Gables Care Home, Eastrea
on 7th January 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Ginny.
Loving father to Clare and Maxine.
Also a much loved grandfather
and brother.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 28th January, 2.00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Society at the service.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
