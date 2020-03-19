|
|
|
HAMMOND John Passed away peacefully at
Park Vista Care Home on
Wednesday 4th March 2020, aged 85.
Devoted loving Husband of Bren.
Loving Dad of Mark and Lisa.
Father in Law of Beryl and Phil.
Loving Grandad of Nicky, Pippa,
Mia, Joe and Evie.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington,
Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
TEL: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020