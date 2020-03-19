Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
John Lawrence Notice
LAWRENCE John Malcolm Passed away peacefully on
26th February aged 87 years.
Devoted husband to Suzanne,
much loved father of Christopher and Alison; grandfather of Simon, David, Joel and Grace; and father in law
to Julie and Laurence.
A funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium
on 27th March at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Dementia Support South Lincolnshire.
All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
