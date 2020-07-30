|
|
|
Lee John Kenneth Passed away at home with
his family by his side on Sunday 19th July 2020
after a short illness bravely borne.
A beloved husband, dad, father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral to take place via online live stream on Friday 7th August 2020 at 12:15. Due to current circumstances private family funeral only.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Sue Ryder Thorpe
Hall and Cancer Research UK.
Please contact Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services of
01733 200565 for further details.
Donations May be forwarded to Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services 4 Market Place,
Whittlesey, PE7 1AF.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 30, 2020