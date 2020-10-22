|
LEMMON John Passed away peacefully
on 10th October 2020 at home,
aged 82 years
with his family beside him.
Now lovingly re-united with Glenys.
A loving dad to Ian and Lorraine, also a beloved grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
A private family service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 03/11/2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations may be made
in lieu of flowers to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries may be made to
H E Bull & Sons,
Whittlesey, PE7 1TT
Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020