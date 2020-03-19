Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
John Martin Notice
Martin John Sidney Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 5th March 2020,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband, father,
step-father and friend. Too dearly
loved to ever be forgotten.
Former head teacher of Barnack C of E primary and Walton Junior School.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be
made in John's memory to
East Anglia's Children's Hospices.
The funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on
Friday 3rd April at 2pm.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
